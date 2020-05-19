UK ventilator consortium says scaling up in case of COVID-19 second spike

UK ventilator consortium says scaling up in case of COVID-19 second spikeReuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 13:43 IST
A consortium of British aerospace, automotive, and medical companies said they were ramping up ventilator production to make sure there were enough available should there be a second spike in the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"We are continuing to scale up our production capabilities to make sure that there is always a ventilator available when a patient needs it should a second wave strike the UK," said Dick Elsy, Chairman of VentilatorChallengeUK and CEO of the High-Value Manufacturing Catapult.
