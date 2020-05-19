Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Africa BCG booster trials seek low-cost weapon against COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 14:30 IST
S.Africa BCG booster trials seek low-cost weapon against COVID-19

The idea of testing the BCG vaccine in Africa against COVID-19 was bound to cause controversy, yet officials say efforts underway could, if successful, give the continent a cheap and easily deployable weapon against the virus.

South African biotech group TASK this month started the continent's first trial to see whether 250 high-risk workers given a booster dose of BCG vaccine show better protection against COVID-19 than the same number given a placebo. Three thousand health workers are eventually expected to be involved in the trial overall. Researchers expect preliminary results within six months in the year-long trial.

Tests to see if the century-old Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine, widely used in Africa for tuberculosis, protects against the new coronavirus have also begun in the Netherlands and Australia. But unlike those countries, where BCG vaccinations at birth aren't the norm, South Africa's trial involves injecting people for a second time. BCG injections are mandatory at birth in South Africa, where TB is a leading killer.

"We are trying to see if ... reminding the immune system of that vaccine will make a difference," said Andreas Diacon, a professor at Stellenbosch University's medical school who founded TASK in 2005 to hunt for novelty medicines and vaccines. "Perhaps it works, perhaps it doesn't, but it's definitely worth trying ... (because) we just need to know if it can help us through this COVID-19 crisis," he told Reuters at TASK's high-security mycobacteriology laboratory.

Trying out a new medical intervention in Africa always rings alarm bells because of an unfortunate history of big pharmaceutical companies using Africans as guinea pigs. So when a French doctor last month suggested that the BCG should also be tested in Africa as a possible shield against COVID-19, it provoked a predictable social media backlash.

Yet the vaccine is widely regarded as safe, and officials involved in the trial at Tygerberg hospital in Cape Town point out that it is so readily available in Africa and the developing world that poor countries with limited health resources could benefit massively from the discovery that the jab is effective. "If you look at BCG as a potentially cheap and available tool that African countries could afford ... it does make sense," Diacon said. "The results will be relevant for ... parts of the world that do not have access to first world medicine."

The World Health Organization has warned that the next epicentre of the pandemic could very well be Africa, where measures to contain it are harder to implement and health services much more likely to be overwhelmed than in the West. Across Africa, there is less than one intensive care bed and one ventilator per 100,000 people, a Reuters survey found. The continent has around 85,329 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,784 deaths, compared with 300,000 worldwide since the virus emerged from China late last year.

There is no known cure for COVID-19 and scientists worldwide are scrambling for vaccine candidates. "Our experts have ensured stringent ... criteria for trial participants, as well as all the requisite safety and efficacy monitoring measures during the trial," said a spokesman for the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

(Editing by Tim Cocks and Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

With buckets & utensils, migrants in Gurgaon walk to rlwy station daily hoping to return home

With utensils packed in a bucket, besides other belongings, 42-year-old Lal Babus family walks from Manesar to Gurgaon railway station everyday in hope of getting their chance to travel back to Bihars Muzaffarpur district. Babu says his fam...

Sodexo BRS India certified as 'Great Place to Work 2020'

Mumbai Maharashtra India May 19 ANINewsVoir Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, the leader in digital employee benefits in India has been certified as a Great Place to Work in 2020. As an organization, Sodexo has always functioned on the ...

German investor morale improves on hopes for economic turnaround

German investor sentiment improved much more than expected in May as concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Europes largest economy eased and hopes for a recovery in second half of the year grew, a survey showed on Tuesday...

Google's mobile search finally has a dark mode

Google on Tuesday will begin rolling out dark mode for its search application on mobile for Android and iOS. According to Mashable, once that update is live, the app should default to dark mode if you have it enabled on a system-wide level....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020