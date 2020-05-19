Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump threatens to halt WHO funding, review U.S. membership

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 14:51 IST
Trump threatens to halt WHO funding, review U.S. membership

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to permanently halt funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) if it did not commit to improvements within 30 days, and to reconsider his country's membership of the agency.

Trump suspended U.S. contributions to the WHO last month, accusing it of promoting Chinese "disinformation" about the novel coronavirus outbreak, although WHO officials denied the accusation and China said it was transparent and open. "If the WHO does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the WHO permanent and reconsider our membership," Trump told its chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a letter posted https://bit.ly/3bNB3R7 on Twitter.

Earlier, Trump said the WHO had "done a very sad job" in its handling of the coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year, and he would make a decision on funding soon. Trump said in the letter the only way forward for the WHO was for it to demonstrate independence from China, adding that his administration had started discussing reform with Tedros.

Trump also made various accusations against China in the letter including that it tried to block evidence the virus could be transmitted between people, pressed the WHO not to declare it an emergency, refused to share data and samples and denied access to its scientists and facilities. China hit back on Tuesday with its foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, saying the letter was slanderous.

"The U.S. leadership’s open letter is filled with phrases of suggestions, maybes, and potentialities, and is trying to mislead the public through this specious method, to achieve the goal of smearing and slandering China’s efforts in epidemic prevention and to shift responsibility in its own incompetence in handling the epidemic," Zhao told a regular briefing. Zhao said the U.S. decision to stop contributing to the WHO was a violation of its international obligations.

On Monday, the WHO said an independent review of the global coronavirus response would begin as soon as possible and it had received backing and a hefty pledge of funds from China. The Geneva-based WHO, a U.N. specialized agency, is leading a global initiative to develop safe and effective vaccines, tests and drugs to prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

More than 4.75 million people have been infected globally and 314,414 have died, according to a Reuters tally. The United States contributed more than $400 million to the WHO in 2019, or about 15% of its budget.

This year, the United States has already paid the WHO about $58 million, senior Trump administration officials said last month, half of what it is required to pay for 2020 - known as an assessed contribution. The United States traditionally provides several hundred million dollars annually in voluntary funding tied to specific WHO programmes like polio eradication, vaccine-preventable disease, HIV and hepatitis, tuberculosis, and maternal and child and health.

It was not clear how much voluntary funding the United States has provided for WHO programmes in 2020.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

With buckets & utensils, migrants in Gurgaon walk to rlwy station daily hoping to return home

With utensils packed in a bucket, besides other belongings, 42-year-old Lal Babus family walks from Manesar to Gurgaon railway station everyday in hope of getting their chance to travel back to Bihars Muzaffarpur district. Babu says his fam...

Sodexo BRS India certified as 'Great Place to Work 2020'

Mumbai Maharashtra India May 19 ANINewsVoir Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, the leader in digital employee benefits in India has been certified as a Great Place to Work in 2020. As an organization, Sodexo has always functioned on the ...

German investor morale improves on hopes for economic turnaround

German investor sentiment improved much more than expected in May as concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Europes largest economy eased and hopes for a recovery in second half of the year grew, a survey showed on Tuesday...

Google's mobile search finally has a dark mode

Google on Tuesday will begin rolling out dark mode for its search application on mobile for Android and iOS. According to Mashable, once that update is live, the app should default to dark mode if you have it enabled on a system-wide level....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020