Kenya to build greater resilience in health systems in regard to post-Covid-19

Health Cabinet Secretary, Sen. Mutahi Kagwe today attended the historic virtual 73rd World Health Assembly, the 1st of its kind since the establishment of the WHO and reaffirmed the country's support for the WHO, as it's leadership under Dr Tedros, spearheads the efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the Assembly the CS noted that Kenya has put in place robust economic, social and public health measures aimed at interrupting the transmission of the virus within and beyond its geographical borders.

He emphasized that Kenya is making significant & steady progress towards flattening the curve. "We have learnt many lessons along the way & continue to apply mitigation measures day by day," he noted.

He said that in regard to the current situation as well as the post-Covid-19, the ministry aims to build greater resilience in the health systems through increased investments in primary healthcare & health commodity security as critical pillars towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage.

"We thank all those who have continued to support and collaborate with Kenya," he said...

He revealed that Kenya has joined calls for concerted efforts aimed at ensuring universal, timely & equitable access to COVID-19 tools, as global public goods for health.

He also noted that Kenya appreciates the critical role played by nurses & midwives as frontline health workforce during this pandemic.

"Fortunately, so far Kenya has not lost any health worker to the disease," he said and stressed that "let us all work together to end this pandemic and emerge stronger together, leaving no one behind."

(With Inputs from APO)