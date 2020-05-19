Following is a summary of current health news briefs. England reports far fewer COVID-19 deaths in care homes than European states

England has reported the lowest level of deaths in nursing homes as a share of total COVID-19 fatalities compared to other European nations, a document from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) showed on Tuesday. The EU report compared figures made available by national authorities in European countries. It did not explain why the number of deaths in facilities for elderly largely varied across Europe but stressed under-reporting of COVID-19 cases in care homes "has been a common feature" throughout the pandemic. China's Wuhan conducts 467,847 COVID-19 tests, says health authority

The city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, conducted 467,847 nucleic acid tests on May 18, the local health authority said on Tuesday, up from the 335,887 tests a day earlier. Wuhan kicked off a campaign on May 14 to look for asymptomatic carriers - infected people who show no outward sign of illness - after confirming on May 9-10 its first cluster of COVID-19 infections since its release from a virtual lockdown in early April. EU resolution on pandemic adopted at WHO assembly: official

A resolution on the need to investigate the global response to the coronavirus pandemic won endorsement at the World Health Organisation's annual ministerial meeting on Tuesday. None of the WHO's 194 member states - which include the United States - raised objections to the resolution brought by the European Union on behalf of more than 100 countries including Australia, China and Japan. U.S. to send Russia 200 ventilators as Russian coronavirus cases near 300,000

The United States said on Tuesday it would this week start delivering 200 medical ventilators to Russia, which has the world's second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Russia reported 9,263 new infections on Tuesday, pushing its nationwide total to 299,941, and 115 more deaths, taking the total death toll to 2,837. Only the United States has reported more coronavirus cases. Trump awards deal to company to manufacture COVID-19 drugs in U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has awarded a $354 million contract to U.S.-based Phlow Corp to manufacture drugs being tested or used to fight the new coronavirus as well as some medicines that are in shortage. Virginia-based Phlow Corp said it had started making pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms for over a dozen essential medicines to treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19-related illnesses. Russia says many coronavirus patients died of other causes. Some disagree

Before she died in a Moscow hospital earlier this month, Liubov Kashaeva, 74, twice tested positive for the new coronavirus. Her death was not attributed to the virus, however. It was put down to the cancer she had been suffering from. "The medical death certificate ... said she died of a malignant tumour," Kashaeva's daughter-in-law, Daria Kornilova, said. "Coronavirus was not mentioned anywhere." UK defends its care home coronavirus 'protective ring'

Britain defended its handling of the coronavirus outbreak in care homes on Tuesday, saying the government had put a "protective ring" around them and that 62% of homes had reported no COVID-19 cases. "From the start, we have worked hard to protect those in social care," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told parliament. "We will keep working to strengthen the protective ring that we have cast around all of our care homes." Tested in harbour, Spanish fishermen return to sea

Spanish fishermen are taking coronavirus tests before returning to sea to avoid spreading infection among colleagues at close quarters in boats as the industry creaks back into action. In the Basque village of Ondarroa, on Spain's northern Atlantic coast, nurses covered from head to foot in protective gear from ambulance service DYA take nasal swabs at the fishermen's association, turned into a makeshift testing centre. Some signs children may not transmit COVID-19, two UK epidemiologists say

There are tentative signs that children may not spread the novel coronavirus as much as adults, two top epidemiologists said on Tuesday, though they cautioned that the bad news was that human immunity may not last that long. As Europe and the United States try to get back to work after the first deadly wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak, world leaders are trying to work out when it is safe for children and students can get back to their studies. What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: On the economy, "medical metrics" rule for now