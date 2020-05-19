Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases climb

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:33 IST
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases climb

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 162 on Tuesday, against 99 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases rose sharply to 813 from 451 on Monday. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 32,169 the agency said, the third-highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 226,699 the sixth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Spain, Britain and Brazil. People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 65,129 from 66,553 the day before.

There were 716 people in intensive care on Tuesday, down from 749 on Monday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 129,401 were declared recovered against 127,326 a day earlier. The agency said 2.0 million people have so far been tested for the virus, against 1.959 million on Monday, out of a population of around 60 million.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

87pc Indians feel country managed coronavirus crisis well: Survey

About 87 per cent of Indians feel that their country has managed the COVID-19 crisis well, placing the country in the third place among 23 countries, according to a new survey. According to Blackbox Research and Toluna survey, COVID-19 did ...

U.N. chief suggests world leaders send videos for annual meeting

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has suggested that world leaders send video statements for the world bodys annual September meeting because it is highly unlikely they will be able to travel to New York during the coronavirus pandemi...

Delhi’s private liquor shops likely to reopen from Friday

All private liquor shops in the national capital are likely to reopen from Friday as the Delhi government has directed these outlets to submit their monthly stock record MSR by May 21. However, liquor shops in malls will remain closed in ac...

FWICE seeks Maharashtra CM's nod to resume post-production work

Federation of Western India Cine Employees FWICE on Tuesday appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow resumption of post-production work. Through a letter that the organisation sent to the Chief Ministers Office, they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020