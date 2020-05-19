Left Menu
Brazil launches new financing program for small companies amid pandemic

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:01 IST
Brazil's government on Tuesday launched a new credit line aimed at helping small companies weather the economic crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The country's Treasury will use 15.9 billion reais ($2.78 billion) to cover potential loan defaults, limited to 85% of each loan extended. The remaining part should be covered by financial institutions providing the loans.

Companies with annual revenue of up to 4.8 million reais ($834,000) can apply for this new credit line, which costs Brazil's benchmark interest rates plus 1.25% per year. There is no grace period for repayments. Earlier in April, Brazil's government launched a payroll program aimed at companies with annual sales between 360,000 reais and 10 million reais. ($1 = 5.7111 reais)

