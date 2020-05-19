Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. chief suggests world leaders send videos for annual meeting

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:44 IST
U.N. chief suggests world leaders send videos for annual meeting
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has suggested that world leaders send video statements for the world body's annual September meeting because it is "highly unlikely" they will be able to travel to New York during the coronavirus pandemic.

New York is an epicenter for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus that has infected more than 4.8 million people and killed over 319,000 globally. The U.S. death toll has surpassed 90,000. In a letter to the president of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Monday, Guterres suggested a different format be considered for the 75th annual gathering "such as using pre-recorded messages provided by heads of state and government or ministers, with physical presence in the General Assembly Hall limited to one delegate per delegation based in New York."

Guterres said that while another option would be to postpone the high-level gathering until 2021, he believed it would be better for world leaders to be able to make their statements in September. "It would also allow for the work of the organization to continue, albeit in a different format, and for world leaders to convey their views on important international issues, including on the international response to the pandemic, as well as to hear the views of other leaders," Guterres wrote.

Ultimately, the decision on how to hold the gathering of world leaders will be made by the 193 U.N. member states. Hundreds of other events are also normally held during the week-long gathering in September, but diplomats say they will be canceled this year. The U.N. General Assembly and the 15-member Security Council have been operating virtually for two months. That is likely to continue until at least the end of June.

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

Civil Hospital doctors stage protest against inferior quality of masks in Ludhiana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Developer Zurich Airport gets security clearance for Jewar airport

Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG has got security clearance from the Centre for developing Jewar airport in western Uttar Pradesh, a senior state government official said on Tuesday. The firm had on November 29 emerged as the high...

Facebook to launch new shopping feature across apps

Facebook Inc is launching Shops, a service that will allow businesses to display and sell products on the worlds largest social networks platforms, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday. The move to build up e-commerce offerings f...

Mnuchin defends U.S. fiscal response to pandemic, seeks payroll loan extension

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday defended the Trump administrations fiscal response to the coronavirus pandemic and told senators he was willing to consider extending and modifying a payroll loan program for small businesse...

Canada, U.S. to extend travel ban; Trump muses about cattle block

Canada and the United States have agreed to extend a ban on non-essential travel between the two nations by another 30 days as part of the fight against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. U.S. and Canadian offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020