France revises COVID-19 toll slightly downwards to 28,022

France has revised the total death toll from coronavirus infection downwards by 217 or 0.8% to 28,022, the health ministry said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. Deaths in hospitals were up by 125 or 0.7% to 17,714 but the casualty count in nursing homes was revised downwards by 342 or 3.2% to 10,308 as the ministry adjusted data reported by regional health centers, a ministry official said.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 524 to 143,427, an increase of 0.4%, slightly higher than the average 0.3% rise per day seen since the end of lockdown on May 11. On Monday, the number of cases rose by 483.