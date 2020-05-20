Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO chief for the Americas voices hope for continued U.S. support as virus surges

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 00:24 IST
WHO chief for the Americas voices hope for continued U.S. support as virus surges

The World Health Organization's director for the Americas warned on Tuesday of a coronavirus surge across the region and voiced hope for continuing U.S. help to tackle the outbreak, despite President Donald Trump's threat to permanently halt WHO funding. Carissa Etienne, the head of the WHO-affiliated Pan American Health Organization, said U.S. contributions account for about 60% of the regional health agency's budget. She also pointed to successful past collaborations with the U.S. government to combat diseases like malaria and yellow fever.

However, in recent days Trump has ramped up his criticism of the WHO's response to the coronavirus pandemic, threatening to reconsider his government's membership of the global body and to permanently end its funding. "As the curve of the pandemic flattens or falls in other parts of the world, the virus is surging across our region," Etienne told a virtual briefing on COVID-19 in the Americas. "PAHO hopes that we will continue collaboration with the United States and all of our allies."

She said COVID-19 cases reached more than 2 million across the Americas as of Monday, with deaths standing at 121,000: "This represents a staggering increase of 14% for cases and for deaths from just last week," Etienne said. PAHO officials voiced concern the new coronavirus was spreading rapidly in the tri-border area of the Amazon between Colombia, Peru and Brazil, which currently has the worst outbreak of any developing nation. The regional outbreak threatens to infect remote indigenous communities in the rainforest.

Etienne added there were about 20,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Amazon provinces, and isolated villages there have minimal access to healthcare. PAHO officials urged that special measures be taken to protect vulnerable populations among the indigenous, poor and racial minorities.

They said the contagion was moving fast in densely populated Amazon border cities such as Manaus, Leticia and Iquitos, and the greatest danger was that COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, risked spreading to indigenous villages in the forest where inhabitants had no protection. Separately, PAHO communicable diseases director Marcos Espinal said there was "no evidence" to recommend the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, after Trump said he was taking the drug despite his own government's warnings on its use.

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

cs_summit 6 revealed to be summer RMR tournament

Beyond the Summit announced Tuesday that it will host cssummit 6, the second Regional Major Ranking Counter-Strike Global Offensive tournament in Europe and North America. The event, which will be contested from June 22-July 5, will begin a...

Tihar prisoner accuses staff of 'using him' to pass around mobile phones to other inmates

An undertrial prisoner at Tihar Jail has accused the prison staff of using him to the pass around mobile phones to other inmates. The prison officials, however, refuted the allegation. In a video circulated on social media, the prisone...

Pa. governor slams Big Ben for haircut during pandemic

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisbergers recent haircut wasnt a big hit with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. Roethlisberger unveiled his new look during a 38-second video released by the team on Monday. The 38-year-old, who is workin...

AT&T shuts Venezuela subscription TV unit, citing U.S. sanctions

ATT Inc said on Tuesday it was shutting its DirecTV subscription access to Venezuela due to U.S. sanctions, cutting off a key source of entertainment for millions of people stuck in their homes under a strict coronavirus quarantine.DirecTV ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020