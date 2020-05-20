Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. workers hit McDonald's with class action over COVID-19 safety

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 00:42 IST
U.S. workers hit McDonald's with class action over COVID-19 safety
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Five McDonald's workers in Chicago filed a class action lawsuit against the chain on Tuesday, accusing it of failing to adopt government safety guidance on COVID-19 and endangering employees and their families.

McDonald's failed to provide adequate hand sanitizer, gloves and masks and has not notified its staff when an employee has become infected with the new coronavirus, according to a copy of the lawsuit provided by a spokesman for the workers. McDonald's said in a statement that the allegations were inaccurate and that safety, including wellness checks and protective gear, was a top priority.

The workers requested the Illinois state court issue an injunction, which would make McDonald's stop requiring workers to reuse masks, mandate face coverings for customers and require the company to inform employees if a coworker becomes infected. Separately, McDonald's workers at three California locations on Tuesday filed administrative actions over allegedly unsafe conditions with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

Employees at restaurants, warehouses and other essential businesses that remained open during the COVID-19 outbreak have protested and walked off the job over fears of getting sick. Trade groups have warned of a wave of litigation over the pandemic, but few cases have been filed.

Retailer Walmart Inc and meat producers JBS SA and Tyson Foods Inc were each sued over employee deaths from COVID-19. Smithfield Foods Inc was sued by a workers group demanding safety measures in a lawsuit that, like the McDonald's case, alleged the company was a public nuisance.

The Smithfield case was quickly dismissed because the judge said workplace conditions were a matter for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, part of the Department of Labor.

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

cs_summit 6 revealed to be summer RMR tournament

Beyond the Summit announced Tuesday that it will host cssummit 6, the second Regional Major Ranking Counter-Strike Global Offensive tournament in Europe and North America. The event, which will be contested from June 22-July 5, will begin a...

Tihar prisoner accuses staff of 'using him' to pass around mobile phones to other inmates

An undertrial prisoner at Tihar Jail has accused the prison staff of using him to the pass around mobile phones to other inmates. The prison officials, however, refuted the allegation. In a video circulated on social media, the prisone...

Pa. governor slams Big Ben for haircut during pandemic

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisbergers recent haircut wasnt a big hit with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. Roethlisberger unveiled his new look during a 38-second video released by the team on Monday. The 38-year-old, who is workin...

AT&T shuts Venezuela subscription TV unit, citing U.S. sanctions

ATT Inc said on Tuesday it was shutting its DirecTV subscription access to Venezuela due to U.S. sanctions, cutting off a key source of entertainment for millions of people stuck in their homes under a strict coronavirus quarantine.DirecTV ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020