Spanish airline Globalia suspends plans to fly domestic in Brazil -regulator

Spanish airline Globalia suspends plans to fly domestic in Brazil -regulatorReuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 04:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 04:14 IST
Brazil's top civil air travel regulator said on Tuesday that Spanish airline company Globalia has suspended a process to start operating domestic flights within Latin America's largest economy.
Juliano Noman, who heads regulator ANAC said Globalia had asked to suspend the process, but not canceled it altogether, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Globalia operates the Air Europa brand, which is based in Spain.
