Mexico coronavirus cases hit new daily record of 2,713

Mexico coronavirus cases hit new daily record of 2,713Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 20-05-2020 05:46 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 05:46 IST
Mexico registered 2,713 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, the health ministry said, its biggest daily increase yet in infections, bringing its overall tally to 54,346 cases.
Authorities also registered 334 more fatalities, only the second time that the daily death toll has exceeded 300. The country has now tallied 5,666 overall deaths from the virus.
