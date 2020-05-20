Germany moves to protect healthcare firms from foreign takeover

Germany moves to protect healthcare firms from foreign takeoverReuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-05-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 14:06 IST
The German government gave itself new powers on Wednesday to veto hostile foreign takeover bids for healthcare companies, a measure designed to ensure a continuous supply of essential products during the coronavirus crisis.
The regulation, approved during a cabinet meeting, will allow the government to block foreign takeovers of makers of vaccines, precursor chemicals, medicines, protective equipment, or medical machinery such as ventilators.
