Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arise, Sir Tom: veteran hopes queen is not 'heavy' with the sword

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:01 IST
Arise, Sir Tom: veteran hopes queen is not 'heavy' with the sword

Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero in Britain after raising more than 33 million pounds ($40 million) for the National Health Service in the run-up to his 100th birthday, is to be knighted. Moore becomes "Sir Tom" after a special nomination from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The World War Two veteran raised the record sum by painstakingly completing 100 laps of his garden with the aid of a walking frame, becoming a symbol of British endurance in the face of the adversity of the coronavirus crisis. Moore said it was an outstanding honour and that he was looking forward to meeting Queen Elizabeth, 94.

"I hope she's not very heavy handed with the sword," Moore said. "By then I might be rather a poor old weak soul." A knighthood is bestowed by the monarch tapping a sword on the recipient's shoulders.

Asked what he will tell the queen, Moore said: "Any discussion between me and the queen will have to be kept secret." Last month he quipped that he would find it funny to be known as "Sir Thomas Moore" - a reference to the Tudor statesman Sir Thomas More.

"I am overawed by the fact that this has happened to me," he said. The honour is the latest bestowed on Moore. For his 100th birthday last month, he was made an honorary colonel and an honorary member of the England cricket team. SMILE AND BE KIND

Johnson said Moore had inspired the country and provided "a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus". "On behalf of everyone who has been moved by his incredible story, I want to say a huge 'thank you'. He's a true national treasure," Johnson said.

Raised in Yorkshire, northern England, Moore served in India, Burma and Sumatra during World War Two. His walking achievement, which came amid a soaring COVID-19 UK death toll that now is above 43,000, won the hearts of many in Britain and beyond.

He urged young people to look forward with hope. "There's a future for everyone," he said. "Give everybody a little smile and see if they'll smile back."

"You have got to look forward to the fact that things will improve as they always do: things will get better and we will have a lovely golden sky and hear the larks singing again beautifully," he said.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally reaches 5,952

As many as 107 new cases were reported in Rajasthan till 2 pm on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,952. Out of the total number of cases, 3,373 have recovered, 2,436 are active and 143 have died.With 5,611 new ca...

Inappropriate to make Army speak over border issues: Nepal PM on Indian Army Chief's remark on Lipulekh issue

It is inappropriate to make the Army speak over border issues in between two neighbouring countries, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said in response to Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravanes remarks on Nepal acting on behest of someone afte...

Testing capacity scaled up to 20 labs in Kenya to fight COVID-19

The Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 51 new positive cases of Covid 19 in the last 24 hours, from a sample of 1,933 bringing the total number to 963.We have also discharged 22 patients bringing the number of total r...

Former Lankan PM Wickremesinghe lauds Kerala Health Minister for checking spread of coronavirus

Former Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has praised Keralas Health Minister K K Shailajas proactive and bold leadership in curbing the spread of the coronavirus in her state. Kerala, which reported Indias first coronavirus cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020