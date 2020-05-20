Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four-month-old girl defeats coronavirus, returns home

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-05-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 16:51 IST
Four-month-old girl defeats coronavirus, returns home

After a 12-day-old infant recovered from coronavirus, a four-month-old girl has successfully fought the dreaded infection and returned home from a Bhopal hospital after recovery. The girl, her father who works as a nurse at Bhopal's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and another seven-year-old girl were discharged from the institute on Tuesday.

"The director of Bhopal's AIIMS Prof Sarman Singh presented gifts to the young patients on behalf of the institute's employees and wished that these children would become messengers that this virus can be defeated," said Dr Lakshmi Prasad, Additional Medical Superintendent and Public Relations Officer. 149 coronavirus patients were admitted to the hospital to date and 70 of them were discharged following recovery, Dr Prasad said.

Nine COVID-19 patients have died at the institute, including one who was brought dead. On May 2, a baby girl who had tested positive for virus when she was only 12 days old returned home from a private hospital after recovery from coronavirus infection.

She was born on April 7 at a government-run hospital and possibly got the infection from a woman health worker who was on duty then and who later tested positive..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested for slaughtering calf in J&K's Ramban

One person was arrested on Wednesday after he had allegedly slaughtered a calf in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir that hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community, officials said. The accused was booked under Section 295A d...

SC notice to Centre, others on plea seeking entry of women in mosques

The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Centre to respond to a plea seeking that Muslim women be allowed to enter mosques across the country claiming that such restrictions were unconstitutional and violative of the right to equality and ...

25 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbai's Dharavi taking tally of cases in area to 1,378, with no new death reported, toll stands at 56: civic body.

25 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbais Dharavi taking tally of cases in area to 1,378, with no new death reported, toll stands at 56 civic body....

Ready action plan on limited resumption of film shoots:Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked the entertainment industry to prepare an action plan on limited resumption of film shooting and post-production activities by adhering to social distancing norms amidst the coro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020