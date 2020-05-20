Four-month-old girl defeats coronavirus, returns home

After a 12-day-old infant recovered from coronavirus, a four-month-old girl has successfully fought the dreaded infection and returned home from a Bhopal hospital after recovery. The girl, her father who works as a nurse at Bhopal's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and another seven-year-old girl were discharged from the institute on Tuesday.

"The director of Bhopal's AIIMS Prof Sarman Singh presented gifts to the young patients on behalf of the institute's employees and wished that these children would become messengers that this virus can be defeated," said Dr Lakshmi Prasad, Additional Medical Superintendent and Public Relations Officer. 149 coronavirus patients were admitted to the hospital to date and 70 of them were discharged following recovery, Dr Prasad said.

Nine COVID-19 patients have died at the institute, including one who was brought dead. On May 2, a baby girl who had tested positive for virus when she was only 12 days old returned home from a private hospital after recovery from coronavirus infection.

She was born on April 7 at a government-run hospital and possibly got the infection from a woman health worker who was on duty then and who later tested positive..