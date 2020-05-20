Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch donors join global effort on plasma treatment for coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:55 IST
Dutch donors join global effort on plasma treatment for coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Medical researchers in the Netherlands have signed up 1,500 people who have recovered from the new coronavirus to donate blood as part of an international push to develop a treatment for the virus from their plasma.

Survivors of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, are generally left with blood containing antibodies or proteins made by the body's immune system to fight off the virus. The blood component that carries the antibodies can be collected and given to newly infected patients. Doctors are already using survivor plasma to treat coronavirus patients in a number of hospitals worldwide, but plasma supplies are limited because relatively few people have had the new virus and donated blood.

"The whole goal is to pull the resources, put the brightest minds together, to make sure that at the earliest possibility this therapy becomes available," said Merlijn van Hasselt of blood donation firm Sanquin. The Dutch group is part of a non-profit alliance, which also includes Japanese pharmaceutical firm Takeda, seeking to collect blood plasma from thousands of donors and purify it into a high-grade treatment that would be approved by medical regulators.

Other alliance members include CSL Behring in the United States, Germany's Biotest AG in Germany, Britain's BPL Group, LFB SA in France, and Octapharma AG in Switzerland. "If the clinical trials go well... this might be one of the earliest treatment possibilities for patients," Van Hasselt said.

Using the blood plasma of survivors of disease has proven effective in the past in treating people with a range of illnesses including rabies, hepatitis-B and chickenpox. Separately, Sanquin is testing thousands of samples of donated blood for antibodies to see how far the new coronavirus has spread in the Netherlands.

The first results released in April estimated about 3% of the Dutch population had been exposed.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Strides Pharma posts net loss of Rs 206.57 cr for Mar quarter

Strides Pharma Science on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 206.57 crore for the quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of one-time exceptional item. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 44.70 crore for the correspond...

Death toll in Ahmedabad crosses 600-mark; 271 new cases found

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Ahmedabad rose to 602 on Wednesday with 26 more patients succumbing in hospitals here, while the tally of cases increased to 9,216 with the addition of 271 new infections, the state health department said. ...

Ranvir Shorey seeks help from Mumbai Police after his car gets seized

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday claimed that he was stopped by Mumbai Police personnel after he was on his way to the hospital with his house help for a medical emergency. In a series of tweets, the actor said he had provided his car to hi...

Taiwan President Tsai calls for stability in China relations

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called for stability in relations with China in her inaugural address Wednesday but said she would not accept Beijings political terms that would downgrade Taiwan and undermine the cross-strait status quo. R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020