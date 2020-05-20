Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll in Ahmedabad crosses 600-mark; 271 new cases found

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:36 IST
Death toll in Ahmedabad crosses 600-mark; 271 new cases found
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Ahmedabad rose to 602 on Wednesday with 26 more patients succumbing in hospitals here, while the tally of cases increased to 9,216 with the addition of 271 new infections, the state health department said. Ahmedabad, the worst coronavirus-afflicted district in Gujarat, also reported recovery of 107 coronavirus patients, taking the number of such people to 3,130, it said.

There are 5,484 active cases in the district, the health department said. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday announced that industrial units will be allowed to operate in both the eastern and western parts of the city except those located in containment zones.

Areas on the western part of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad city outside of containment zone have been given a number of lockdown relaxations since May 19. However, no such relaxations have been given in the eastern part.

Only shops selling essential items have been allowed to remain open in the entire eastern part of Ahmedabad. Ten out of the 11 containment zones in the city are located in eastern Ahmedabad.

Notices were issued on Tuesday night to 16 private hospital designated as COVID-19 hospitals for not admitting patients referred to them by the municipal corporation. On Tuesday, major relaxations were provided in the western part of the city in the fourth phase of the lockdown.

Shops, including those dealing in non-essential items and services, have been allowed to reopen in the western part of the city provided they follow lockdown norms, especially social distancing. However, no city buses or autorickshaws have been allowed to operate in any part of the city.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 reveals strength of states to deal with crisis: World Bank official

The coronavirus pandemic has revealed the strength of the states and their ways to deal with the crisis in a federal structure, World Bank Country Director for India Junaid Kamal Ahmad said on Wednesday. In an interactive session organised ...

MP: Cong questions BJP govt's eviction notices to ex-ministers

Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday alleged that amid the lockdown, the BJP- led state government has served notices to 24 former ministers who were part of the previous Kamal Nath dispensation, asking them to vacate the offi...

Railways to resume intrastate services from Friday; 2 trains approved in Karnataka

The Railways is set to resume intrastate services as it gave its nod to run two trains in Karnataka from May 22, the South Western Railways said on Wednesday. The two special trains are the Bengaluru - Hubli - Belagavi and Mysore -- Bengalu...

Swiss launch impeachment process against attorney general over FIFA conduct

Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber moved closer to being removed from office after a parliamentary committee started an impeachment process against him over his investigation into corruption surrounding world soccer body FIFA.The courts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020