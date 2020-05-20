Death toll in Ahmedabad crosses 600-mark; 271 new cases found

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Ahmedabad rose to 602 on Wednesday with 26 more patients succumbing in hospitals here, while the tally of cases increased to 9,216 with the addition of 271 new infections, the state health department said. Ahmedabad, the worst coronavirus-afflicted district in Gujarat, also reported recovery of 107 coronavirus patients, taking the number of such people to 3,130, it said.

There are 5,484 active cases in the district, the health department said. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday announced that industrial units will be allowed to operate in both the eastern and western parts of the city except those located in containment zones.

Areas on the western part of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad city outside of containment zone have been given a number of lockdown relaxations since May 19. However, no such relaxations have been given in the eastern part.

Only shops selling essential items have been allowed to remain open in the entire eastern part of Ahmedabad. Ten out of the 11 containment zones in the city are located in eastern Ahmedabad.

Notices were issued on Tuesday night to 16 private hospital designated as COVID-19 hospitals for not admitting patients referred to them by the municipal corporation. On Tuesday, major relaxations were provided in the western part of the city in the fourth phase of the lockdown.

Shops, including those dealing in non-essential items and services, have been allowed to reopen in the western part of the city provided they follow lockdown norms, especially social distancing. However, no city buses or autorickshaws have been allowed to operate in any part of the city.