Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Trump ouster of inspectors general threatens coronavirus stimulus watchdog

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 01:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 01:21 IST
ANALYSIS-Trump ouster of inspectors general threatens coronavirus stimulus watchdog

President Donald Trump's purge of several internal watchdogs at U.S. agencies could hobble anti-fraud oversight for the $3 trillion in federal relief measures aiding businesses, state governments and others hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

These inspectors general, known as IGs, have been appointed by presidents or agency heads since the late 1970s to serve in various federal departments and agencies to guard against illegal conduct and mismanagement. An oversight board, the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC), was established by lawmakers with an $80 million budget and broad reach to ferret out "fraud, waste, abuse and mismanagement" in the massive coronavirus response measures.

Its membership includes IGs tasked with monitoring and informing the public https://pandemic.oversight.gov about the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic, from public health to doling out money. Trump's firings have raised questions about how effectively the board can provide oversight at a time when IGs may fear for their jobs. In the past six weeks, Trump has ousted five IGs after saying he lost confidence in them. Three IGs serving on the committee were among them: the Transportation Department's Mitch Behm, the Pentagon's Glenn Fine and Christi Grimm of the Department of Health and Human Services. The other two IGs were involved in high-profile investigations involving Trump or his allies: the intelligence community's Michael Atkinson and the State Department's Steve Linick.

Fine had headed the PRAC before Trump removed him as acting IG and demoted him to another post. "It really is kind of a reign of terror that is unleashed for the IG community and at a time when their oversight is more needed and more necessary than frankly any time that I can remember," said Michael Bromwich, a Justice Department inspector general under Democratic former President Bill Clinton. "That is bad for everyone, but it's worse for the public."

Democrats and other critics have accused Trump of targeting the IGs in a bid to ensure that only political loyalists serve in these key posts. For example, it was Atkinson who last year deemed "credible" a whistleblower complaint against the Republican president that set in motion events that led to his impeachment in the House of Representatives in December. Trump was acquitted and left in office by the Senate in February. Trump on Monday suggested that any IG appointed by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama should be dismissed.

'THE RIGHT REASON' Federal decisions during the pandemic will have lasting economic and public health consequences, said Noah Bookbinder, executive director of CREW, a Washington-based nonprofit watchdog group.

"You have to know these are being made for the right reason," Bookbinder said. A $700 billion bailout package after the financial crisis more than a decade ago was implemented with little fraud or abuse, Bookbinder said, in part due to a "fully empowered IG, oversight provisions and aggressive oversight from Congress."

Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have raised questions about the legality of Trump's actions toward IGs. Pelosi said on Sunday firing an inspector general as political retaliation "could be unlawful." While the Democratic-led House has launched inquiries into some of the IG removals, the Republican-controlled Senate has shown less appetite to do so. IGs sit inside executive branch agencies, having a unique duty to report their findings to both Congress and agency heads. Their job is meant to be nonpartisan, but a president has a right to remove them for any reason. U.S. law requires a president to notify Congress within 30 days of such action.

There was only one previous attempted mass firing of IGs. Republican President Ronald Reagan in 1981 moved to fire IGs installed by his Democratic predecessor Jimmy Carter, but rehired some after a political uproar. Trump's targeting of IGs who were in office before he became president is not a new development. Before taking office in January 2017, his transition team informed several IGs that they would be removed. The White House dropped those plans after IGs expressed concerns to lawmakers.

TRENDING

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson in June pledge for rollout of contact-tracing

The British government pledged Wednesday to bring lawmakers back to the green benches of Parliament and have a test, track and trace program for the coronavirus in place by June 1, hoping to persuade the country that its time to cautiously ...

Mexico orders probe into alleged graft linked to ex-president

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday ordered an investigation into allegations the former government irregularly awarded lucrative contracts to a firm reportedly owned by the family of his predecessor, Enrique Pena Nie...

Lawmakers: FAA certification of new planes needs an overhaul

The Federal Aviation Administration outlined steps to change how it approves new passenger planes, but lawmakers said they will push ahead with legislation to change the current system that lets aircraft makers including Boeing play a key r...

Assam reports 28 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally stands at 185

Assam reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 185, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Fifteen cases were reported tonight, all from quarantine centres, while 13 others were reported in the eve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020