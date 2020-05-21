Trump says his hydroxychloroquine regimen finishes in the next day or two

Trump says his hydroxychloroquine regimen finishes in the next day or twoReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2020 02:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 02:45 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the regimen of an anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine that he is taking to ward off the coronavirus finishes in the next day or two.
Trump revealed this week he was taking the drug despite medical warnings about potential serious side effects and questions about its effectiveness in preventing COVID-19.
