Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-'I miss dancing': Elderly S.Koreans lament loss of 'playground' as senior discos shut

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 05:30 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 05:30 IST
FEATURE-'I miss dancing': Elderly S.Koreans lament loss of 'playground' as senior discos shut

For years, Jeong Nam-poong has found entertainment at daytime discotheques called colatecs that cater to older folks, often losing track of time while dancing the jitterbug under fairy lights and mirror balls. He can't do that anymore.

With colatecs mostly shut down after coronavirus infections linked to nightclubs raised fears of a second wave of contagion in South Korea, the 89-year old now sleeps for six hours during the day and plays online Janggi, a Korean version of chess, to kill time. "I miss dancing," said the retired tool-store owner, who has been living alone since his wife died 19 years ago. "It's so depressing not having anyone to talk to all day. I don't just dance there, I find people to talk to, drink tea, and play Janggi."

Eager to bust a move and chat, Jeong and four of his colatec friends met on Tuesday at a Seoul park for the first time since late February. The team - a retired lieutenant colonel, an ex-hotelier, a jitterbug instructor and a housewife - coupled up and boogied to jitterbug music on YouTube, all wearing masks even as sweat dripped down their faces.

In a country where the elderly are the most depressed and impoverished among rich nations, colatecs https://www.reuters.com/article/us-southkorea-ageing-discos/in-daytime-discos-south-koreas-elderly-find-escape-from-anxiety-idUSKBN1HN01L - a portmanteau of "cola" and "discotheque" - offered comfort to hundreds of thousands of seniors such as Jeong. Entrance fee is just 1,000 won ($0.82), and a kimchi soup or a soybean-paste soup with a bowl of rice costs only 5,000 won at many, Jeong and his friends said.

The number of senior South Koreans is ballooning faster than in any other developed country, but businesses catering to the elderly are some of the hardest hit by the pandemic. South Korea, which once had the second-highest number of cases behind China, controlled the virus' spread without having to take severe measures such as imposing a national lockdown or forcing businesses to close. It now has about 11,000 cases.

But a spike in infections linked to Seoul's Itaewon nightlife district in early May led to shutdowns of discos and bars across the country, after weeks of nearly no new domestic coronavirus cases. Yoon Ji-won, the ex-hotelier, says Korea's young clubbers took away her "playground."

"Why should we suffer? We wore masks and put on sanitary gels before dancing. All of us were very careful not to get into any sort of trouble because we knew it could really kill us, you know, when you're my age," the 61-year-old said. Another jitterbug veteran who identified himself only as 'Qingdao Wind,' says he has moved from colatecs to hiking and camping because his dance friends are now spending time in Geomdansan, a mountain near Misari, east of Seoul.

"I also like camping, but there's nothing like gliding through the dance floor with a partner and some music," he said.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE -'Happily ever after' eludes Taiwan, a year after Asia's first gay marriages

By Beh Lih Yi KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Taiwan became the first place in Asia to allow same-sex marriage last year, university professor Lois was among thousands of gay people who cheered and waved rainbow flags...

Michigan flooding displaces thousands, encroaches on chemical plant

Rising floodwaters unleashed by two dam failures submerged parts of the central Michigan town of Midland on Wednesday, displacing thousands of residents and spreading into a Dow Chemical Co plant in the riverfront city. By late morning, flo...

Tokyo's top prosecutor set to resign, media say, in blow to Japan PM Abe

Tokyos top prosecutor was set to resign after a report that he gambled illegally during Japans coronavirus state of emergency, media said on Thursday, in a blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose support has been hit over his handling of t...

Mastercard to allow staff to work from home until virus fears subside

Mastercard Inc will not ask employees to return to its worldwide corporate offices until they are comfortable that the sometimes fatal coronavirus is under control with vaccines or other measures, a senior executive told Reuters on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020