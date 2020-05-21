Left Menu
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-05-2020 06:54 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 06:54 IST
Eight soccer players at Mexico's Santos Laguna test positive for coronavirus

Eight soccer players at Mexico's Santos Laguna club have tested positive for coronavirus but none of them are displaying any symptoms, the Mexican governing body, Liga MX, said on Wednesday. The Mexican league was suspended on March 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak and officials have not indicated when it would restart.

The players at Santos Laguna had all been tested since Monday, the league said. Neither Liga MX nor the club released the names of the footballers who tested positive. "These players will be observed and the health of all the Liga MX players will be constantly monitored," Liga MX said in a statement.

Mexico has registered 56,594 coronavirus infections and 6,090 deaths in total. Earlier on Wednesday, health officials reported 424 new fatalities, a record one-day death toll since the start of the pandemic.

