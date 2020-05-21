Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 745; Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Global coronavirus cases surpass 5 million, infections rising in South America

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily cases globally. It represents a new phase in the virus' spread, which initially peaked in China in February before large-scale outbreaks followed in Europe and the United States.

China reports two new coronavirus cases for May 20 vs 5 days earlier

China recorded two new coronavirus cases for May 20, down from five a day earlier, the National Health Commission (NHC) reported on Thursday. One of the new cases was a local transmission, in Shanghai, and one was a so-called imported case involving a traveler from overseas, the commission said in a statement. China also reported one imported case the previous day.

Top HIV scientist says he wouldn't count on a vaccine for coronavirus soon

A top U.S. scientist said on Wednesday that governments should not count on a successful vaccine against COVID-19 being developed anytime soon when deciding whether to ease restrictions imposed to curb the pandemic. William Haseltine, a groundbreaking researcher of cancer, HIV/AIDS, and human genome projects, said the better approach now is to manage the disease through careful tracing of infections and strict isolation measures whenever it starts spreading.

China legislators take on wildlife trade, but traditional medicine likely to be exempt

As China's parliament prepares new laws to ban the trade and consumption of wildlife, local action plans published this week suggest the country's fur trade and lucrative traditional medicine sectors will continue as usual. After identifying exotic animals traded in a Wuhan market as the most likely source of COVID-19, Beijing imposed a temporary ban on the wildlife trade in late January. Parliament followed up in February with a resolution promising to enshrine a permanent ban in law.

Brazil coronavirus outbreak worsens as the country could soon be No. 2 in cases

Brazil's coronavirus outbreak worsened on Wednesday and the South American nation could soon have the second-highest number of cases in the world as the Health Ministry reported 888 new deaths and nearly 20,000 new infections in a single day. Brazil might soon trail only the United States in the number of coronavirus cases. Russia currently has the second-highest number of cases.

Brazil's coronavirus death toll is 18,859. Strides Pharma to conduct trials in India for potential COVID-19 drug

Indian pharmaceutical company Strides Pharma Science Ltd said on Thursday it has got regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials of antiviral drug favipiravir, considered a potential treatment for COVID-19. The Bengaluru-based company has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to conduct trials of favipiravir in the country, Strides Founder and Non-Executive Chairman Arun Kumar said on a post-earnings conference call, without giving any more details.

Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand on Thursday reported three new coronavirus infections and no new deaths, bringing the total to 3,037 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak started in January. The new cases included two domestic transmissions and one infection found in quarantine in an individual returning to Thailand from the Philippines, said a spokesman for the government's coronavirus task force, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

A nurse struggled with COVID-19 trauma. He was found dead in his car

Becoming a nurse in 2018 was a dream come true for William Coddington. He loved helping people and feeling needed at his West Palm Beach, Florida hospital. The 32-year-old was on the upswing of a decade-long battle with opioid addiction and other substance abuse, according to friends and family, who said he was committed to his recovery.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 745 to 176,752: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 745 to 176,752, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 57 to 8,147, the tally showed.

U.S. nursing homes plagued by infection control issues pre-COVID-19: report

U.S. nursing homes have been plagued with infection control deficiencies even before the coronavirus pandemic turned them into hotspots for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, a government report said on Wednesday. Eighty-two percent of all nursing homes had an infection prevention and control deficiency cited in one or more years from 2013-2017, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.