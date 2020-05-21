AstraZeneca gets first supply agreements for COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca gets first supply agreements for COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 11:40 IST
AstraZeneca Plc said on Thursday it had received the first agreements to supply at least 400 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with the University of Oxford.
The British drugmaker said it has a total capacity sourced for one billion doses through 2020 and into 2021, and continues to increase capacity further.
- READ MORE ON:
- AstraZeneca Plc
- University of Oxford