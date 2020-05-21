Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO: Drug Trump taking to fight COVID-19 best left to tests

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 21-05-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 13:18 IST
WHO: Drug Trump taking to fight COVID-19 best left to tests
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organisation, which has come under repeated fire from US President Donald Trump, says the science is still unclear on an old malaria drug he's taking to try to defend against the novel coronavirus. It says it recommends the drug's use for COVID-19 only in controlled clinical trials for now. Dr. Michael Ryan, the WHO's emergency chief, notes the drug hydroxychloroquine — which Trump said Monday that he's taking — is just one of many possible therapies being now tested internationally to see if they are effective against the novel coronavirus.

His comments late Wednesday suggested WHO remains unbowed by Trump's repeated criticism over its response to the coronavirus pandemic — including most recently his threat to end all funding for the UN health agency from its biggest donor, the United States if it doesn't reform. Ryan nonetheless emphasized countries can make their own choices.

"Every sovereign nation, particularly those with effective regulatory authorities, is in a position to advise its own citizens regarding the use of any drug," he said. "I would point out however that at this stage (neither) hydroxychloroquine nor chloroquine have been as yet found to be effective in the treatment of COVID-19 or in the prophylaxis against coming down with the disease," he said.

"In fact, the opposite — in that warnings have been issued by many authorities regarding the potential side effects of the drug." Based on laboratory, animal and clinical studies, WHO is overseeing what it calls "Solidarity Trials" involving a number of countries on four possible treatments for COVID-19: remdesivir, which was previously tested as an Ebola treatment; the HIV treatment lopinavir and ritonavir; multiple sclerosis treatment interferon beta-1a; and related drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which have been used to treat illnesses including malaria and rheumatoid arthritis. "As WHO, we would advise that for COVID-19 these drugs be reserved for use within such trials," Ryan said.

Trump announced he was taking hydroxychloroquine, which he has repeatedly played up as a treatment for coronavirus, on Monday — the same day he sent a letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus threatening to end US funding for the agency unless it commits to "substantive improvements" in the next 30 days. Trump's own administration has warned hydroxychloroquine can have deadly side effects, and both the European Medicines Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned health professionals last month that the drug should not be used to treat COVID-19 outside of the hospital or research settings due to numerous serious side effects that in some cases can be fatal.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the WHO for its early response to the coronavirus outbreak and what he considers its excessive praise of China, where the outbreak began, at a time when his administration's own response in the U.S. has come under scrutiny. Trump has already ordered a pause in US funding for the WHO, which totaled nearly USD 900 million in 2018-19, according to information on the agency's website. That represented about one-fifth of its total USD 4.4 billion budget for those years.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

US envoy working to resuscitate flagging Afghan peace deal

The first visit to Kabul by Washingtons peace envoy since Afghanistans squabbling political leadership reached a power-sharing agreement comes amid increased violence blamed mostly on an Islamic State affiliate that has been targeted in ste...

Tech shares drag Hong Kong stocks lower on possible tightening of Huawei chip curb

Hong Kong stocks slipped on Thursday, dragged down by technology shares, after U.S. officials said regulators were open to making changes to close a possible loophole in a new rule aimed at curbing global chip sales to Chinese firm Huawei T...

In blow to Japan's Abe, Tokyo top prosecutor set to resign -media

Tokyos top prosecutor was set to resign after a report that he gambled illegally during Japans coronavirus state of emergency, media said on Thursday, in another blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe whose support has waned over his handling of...

ARI maps alternative dwarfing genes in wheat to reduce crop residue burning

In India, close to twenty-three million tonnes of leftover rice residues are annually burnt by farmers to get rid of the straw and prepare their fields for sowing wheat, which is the next crop, resulting in air pollution. Also, dry environm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020