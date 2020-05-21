Left Menu
U.S. orders 300 mln doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 13:45 IST
U.S. orders 300 mln doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. government has ordered 300 million doses of a potential COVID-19 virus being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and hopes the first doses can be made available by October, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Thursday.

"This contract with AstraZeneca is a major milestone in Operation Warp Speed's work toward a safe, effective, widely available vaccine by 2021," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

