Iran appeals to people not to travel for Eid holiday to avoid COVID-19 spike

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 21-05-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 14:48 IST
Iran appeals to people not to travel for Eid holiday to avoid COVID-19 spike
Shah Mosque located in Isfahan, Iran. (Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

Iran's top health official appealed to Iranians to avoid traveling during the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday later this month to avoid the risk of a new surge of coronavirus infections, state TV reported on Thursday. Iranians often travel to different cities around the country to mark the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, something Health Minister Saeed Namaki said could lead to a disregard of social distancing and a fresh outbreak of COVID-19.

"I am urging you not to travel during the Eid. Definitely, such trips mean new cases of infection...People should not travel to and from those high-risk red areas," Namaki was quoted by state television as saying. "Some 90% of the population in many areas has not yet contracted the disease. In the case of a new outbreak, it will be very difficult for me and my colleagues to control it."

Confirmed cases in Iran of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, rose by 2,346 to 126,949 on Wednesday, the health ministry said. The death toll is 7,183, the highest in the Middle East region. A report by parliament's research center suggested that the actual tally of infections and deaths inn Iran might be almost twice that announced by the health ministry.

However, worried that measures to limit public activities could wreck an economy that has already been battered by U.S. sanctions, the government has been easing most restrictions on normal life in late April. Infected cases have been on a rising trajectory for the past two weeks. However President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran was close to curbing the outbreak.

