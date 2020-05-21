Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sydney fans enjoy live concert at COVID-safe drive-in

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 15:47 IST
Sydney fans enjoy live concert at COVID-safe drive-in

Singer-songwriter Casey Donovan performed on stage in Sydney on Thursday in a free concert that treated fans to some of the first live music many had heard in months. But they had to stay in their cars to enjoy it.

Drive-in concerts are emerging as a trend that allows performers to connect with fans in real life while maintaining safe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Donovan, who shot to fame after winning Australian Idol more than a decade ago, headlined the performance in a car park to about 40 vehicles.

"I've been missing live music so much that I'll go and see it in a car park, in my car just so I can see live music in front of me. It's good," said audience member Mick Radojkovic. To ensure physical distancing, audience members were not allowed to leave their cars but could tune into an FM band on their radios to get full high-definition sound, or simply wind down their windows despite the rain.

Instead of clapping or cheering, fans blared their car horns. Drive-in Entertainment Australia plans to have several more car park concerts in coming months with many more people being able to attend as COVID-19 restrictions are eased further.

Musicians around the world have had to adapt how they engage with their audiences due to mass closures of concert venues, with many performing online from their homes in virtual concerts. Concert venues are expected to be among the last to reopen because of the challenges of social distancing.

Country music star Keith Urban performed a surprise live show at a drive-in movie theatre in Nashville, in a test drive for how concerts might look in the era of social distancing. It was thought to be the first major live music show of its kind in the United States, following the cancellation of hundreds of concerts and tours and the closure of large venues in March because of the coronavirus epidemic.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea makes first foreigner arrest over quarantine violation

South Korean police arrested a foreign national for violating the countrys mandated 14-day quarantine rules for the first time on Thursday, amid fears of a potential second wave of the new coronavirus. The arrest of the 23-year-old Japanese...

Esports-'Despacito' singer Fonsi joins F1 fast stream in virtual Monaco GP

Singer-songwriter Luis Fonsi, who broke all-time streaming records with his 2017 hit Despacito slowly, is joining the Formula One fast stream for a virtual Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.The Miami-based Puerto Rican will line up in Racing Poin...

One in six Spanish children depressed during pandemic - survey

Nearly one in six Spanish children have felt regularly depressed during the coronavirus crisis, with those from poorer backgrounds suffering worse, a charity said on Thursday.Spain has had one of the worlds strictest lockdowns, including ke...

COVID-19: Pakistan's Punjab province to reopen 544 shrines for visitors

Pakistans Punjab province government will reopen shrines for visitors after easing the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has claimed more than 1,000 lives in the country, according to a media report. The proposa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020