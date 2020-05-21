Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 500 fresh cases for 3 consecutive days in Delhi; death toll to 194

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 20:47 IST
Over 500 fresh cases for 3 consecutive days in Delhi; death toll to 194

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has climbed to 194, while 571 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection reported on Thursday, the highest single-day spike here, took the total in the city to 11,659, authorities said. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 534 -- was recorded on May 20. On May 19, 500 fresh cases were reported.

This is the third consecutive day, when 500 or more fresh cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. In a bulletin issued on Thursday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 194, and the total number of cases mounted to 11,659.

It, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals. On Wednesday, the the total number of cases stood at 11,088, including 176 deaths.  With 571 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has climbed to 11,659.  The heath department, in its latest bulletin, however, did not share the age profile of the 194 victims. It was being shared for the last few weeks till Wednesday.

Facing criticism for "under reporting" COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government recently had issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus. As many as 5,567 patients have recovered, discharged or migrated so far, while there are 5,898 active cases, the Delhi health department said.

A total of 1,54,385 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, it said. Total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 2739, it said.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, out of the total 11,659 cases recorded so far, at least 1,802 are admitted at various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS Jhajjhar, adding 165 of them are in ICU and 24 on ventilators.  The number of containment zones in Delhi has been reduced to 64, the bulletin said..

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy says will sue UN official over alleged comments about Muslims

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has said that he will sue a senior UN official, who described alleged comments about Muslims attributed to him as extremely alarming, saying the diplomats remarks are slander and a blatant lie. Earlier this wee...

Mercury breaches 45 degree-mark in Bikaner, temp rises in most parts of Rajasthan

Most places in Rajasthan recorded an increase of one to two degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature on Thursday. Life has been affected due to a heatwave in western parts of the state, a Meteorological Department official said.Bikaner re...

UK plans codeword scheme to tackle rise in domestic abuse in lockdown

By Sonia Elks LONDON, May 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Domestic abuse victims will be able to seek help by giving a codeword to shop staff under a British scheme announced on Thursday to tackle a rise in abuse under coronavirus lockdowns...

Govt to continue charging 70 pc 'special corona fee' on liquor

The Delhi government will continue to charge 70 per cent special corona fee as of now on sale of liquor, an official said on Thursday. A rumour spread on Thursday evening that the government was going to roll back the special fee.Sources sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020