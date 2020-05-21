Over 500 fresh cases for 3 consecutive days in Delhi; death toll to 194

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has climbed to 194, while 571 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection reported on Thursday, the highest single-day spike here, took the total in the city to 11,659, authorities said. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 534 -- was recorded on May 20. On May 19, 500 fresh cases were reported.

This is the third consecutive day, when 500 or more fresh cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. In a bulletin issued on Thursday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 194, and the total number of cases mounted to 11,659.

It, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals. On Wednesday, the the total number of cases stood at 11,088, including 176 deaths. With 571 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has climbed to 11,659. The heath department, in its latest bulletin, however, did not share the age profile of the 194 victims. It was being shared for the last few weeks till Wednesday.

Facing criticism for "under reporting" COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government recently had issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus. As many as 5,567 patients have recovered, discharged or migrated so far, while there are 5,898 active cases, the Delhi health department said.

A total of 1,54,385 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, it said. Total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 2739, it said.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, out of the total 11,659 cases recorded so far, at least 1,802 are admitted at various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS Jhajjhar, adding 165 of them are in ICU and 24 on ventilators. The number of containment zones in Delhi has been reduced to 64, the bulletin said..