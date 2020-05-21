Left Menu
PTI | Gondia | Updated: 21-05-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 22:20 IST
20 test COVID-19 positive in Maha's Gondia, tally rises to 23

The tally of coronavirus positive patients in Gondia district of Maharashtra went up to 23 with the detection of as many as 20 cases on Thursday alone, officials said. This came two days after two persons, both Mumbai returnees, had tested positive for the infection in the district, they said.

According to the officials, those who tested positive on Thursday are all contacts of one of the two Mumbai returnees found infected on May 19. "With this, the total of COVID19 cases in the district rose to 23. Of them 22 cases are active," district collector Dr Kadambari Balakwade said.

One person, who had tested COVID-19 positive in March had already recovered from the infection, the officials said. One of the Mumbai returnees is a 30-year-old man, who had travelled to his native Karhandli village of Arjuni Morgaon tehsil in a truck with some 50 other people.

He was quarantined there, but was later shifted to Gondia's COVID Care Center. His swab samples was sent to Nagpur on May 17. The test reports, which were received on May 19, confirmed that he was infected, they said. After that the authorities identified over 60 people and all of them were quarantined in Gondia. Twenty of them tested positive on Thursday, the officials added.

