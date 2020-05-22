Comcast's Universal Studios Orlando to reopen parks on June 5

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Thursday reported 1,551,095 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 22,860 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,397 to 93,061.The CD...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is reportedly hosting safe workouts with one or two teammates at a time in anticipation of the restart of the 2019-2020 NBA season. Stadium reported on Thursday that James was holding workouts in a se...
NFL owners will vote on proposed rules changes for the 2020 season next Thursday. Included in the proposal is preseason implementation of a sky judge, one of nine formal rules all 32 teams will vote on during league meetings next week.The M...
The United Nations rejected on Thursday an accusation by the United States that the world body was using the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to promote access to abortion through its humanitarian response to the deadly global outbrea...