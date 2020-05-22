Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bolsonaro will sign $10.7 bln coronavirus package but wants public pay freeze

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 01:03 IST
Bolsonaro will sign $10.7 bln coronavirus package but wants public pay freeze

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said he will sign off on Thursday or Friday a 60 billion-real ($10.72 billion) federal aid program for states and cities hit by coronavirus, but asked governors for support freezing public sector pay increases. The bill to distribute federal money to states and municipalities was approved by Congress earlier this month. However, Bolsonaro has not signed off on it due to pressure from Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, an avowed free-marketeer who wants more fiscal austerity.

Bolsonaro is under growing pressure for his handling of the outbreak, which looks set to destroy the Brazilian economy and threatens his re-election hopes. In the coming days, Brazil is likely to become the world No. 2 in terms of confirmed coronavirus cases, behind only to the United States. Nearly 19,000 have died so far from the virus in Brazil, with 291,579 confirmed cases. The true number of infections and deaths is likely to be higher as Brazil has not been carrying out widespread testing.

Bolsonaro's relationship with governors and mayors has grown increasingly bitter. The president is angry over shutdowns they have implemented to stop the virus' spread and argues that keeping the economy running is more important. In return for signing off on the aid package, Bolsonaro asked governors for their backing in specific measures freezing public sector pay increases for two years.

Speaking later on Thursday, Bolsonaro said it was normal for governments to begin to lose some popularity after more than a year in office. ($1 = 5.5970 reais) (Editing by Gabriel Stargardter and Marguerita Choy)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Nvidia forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates

Nvidia Corp on Thursday forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts estimates, as demand surges for its chips used in data centers that power the shift to working remotely due to the coronavirus outbreak.The company said the forecast inc...

'I've not yet signed Renault loan', says French finance minister

Frances Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he has not signed off on a 5 billion euro 5.47 billion state-guaranteed loan to help Renault cope with the fallout from the coronavirus, and that discussions continued. Le Maire told newspaper Le...

U.S. pulls out of Open Skies treaty, Trump's latest treaty withdrawal

The United States said on Thursday it will withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies treaty allowing unarmed surveillance flights over member countries, the Trump administrations latest move to pull the country out of a major global treaty. Th...

Federal inmates with COVID-19 in Louisiana continued working for days, union says

The union for corrections officers at one of the U.S. federal prisons hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic has filed a U.S. Labor Department complaint alleging that prison managers failed to isolate several inmates who tested positive fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020