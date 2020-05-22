Schools should decide whether to reopen, says UK public health chief

Schools should decide whether to reopen, says UK public health chiefReuters | London | Updated: 22-05-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 15:24 IST
It should be for British schools to decide when to reopen following nationwide closures to stem the spread of the coronavirus and some have the confidence to do so, a senior health official said on Friday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government wants schools in England to reopen for some pupils from June 1 but the plans have been criticized by teaching unions and many local authorities say they will not be reopening institutions in their areas.
"Ultimately, it will be for the schools to decide whether they are ready for this and whether parents have confidence that they will send the children back," Yvonne Doyle, medical director and director for health protection at Public Health England, told parliament's science committee. "I am confident that some schools may already feel they are ready to open, others may not."
