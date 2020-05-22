Malaysia PM in home quarantine after officer tests positive for COVID-19

Malaysia PM in home quarantine after officer tests positive for COVID-19Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:24 IST
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be home quarantined for 14 days after an officer who attended a meeting with him this week tested positive for the new coronavirus, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Friday.
Muhyiddin has tested negative but "all members of the meeting have been instructed to undergo screening and 14 days' home quarantine", the statement added.
