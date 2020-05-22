Left Menu
Two regions close to New York City almost ready to reopen-governor

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:06 IST
The two regions closest to New York City could start the process of reopening their economies next week if deaths from the novel coronavirus continue to decline and a tracing program is up and running, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

Cuomo told a daily briefing the Long Island region, which includes Nassau and Suffolk counties, and the Mid-Hudson region, which includes Dutchess, Orange and Westchester counties, were close to reopening. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

