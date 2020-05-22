Two regions close to New York City almost ready to reopen-governor

Two regions close to New York City almost ready to reopen-governorReuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:06 IST
The two regions closest to New York City could start the process of reopening their economies next week if deaths from the novel coronavirus continue to decline and a tracing program is up and running, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.
Cuomo told a daily briefing the Long Island region, which includes Nassau and Suffolk counties, and the Mid-Hudson region, which includes Dutchess, Orange and Westchester counties, were close to reopening. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ALSO READ
'Like a science experiment': A New York family learns the limits of coronavirus tests
New York became 'Grand Central Station' for COVID-19, carried infections across the US: report
Majority of new COVID-19 hospitalisations in New York are people who stayed at home: Data
New York governor extends eviction ban to protect those most vulnerable
New York extends moratorium on rent evictions by 60 days