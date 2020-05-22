COVID-19 positive doctor passes away in Indore
A doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away here on Thursday, said Indore Nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar.ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:28 IST
A doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away here on Thursday, said Indore Nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar. The officer said that the doctor died due to co-morbidity.
"A doctor, admitted at Choithram Hospital since May 7, passed away yesterday. It was a case of co-morbidity," Dr Amit Malakar told ANI. "He was a 67-year-old man and was a private practitioner," he added.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh has a tally of 5,981 COVID-19 cases of which 2,843 patients have been cured/discharged and 270 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus. (ANI)
