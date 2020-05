Centre revises advisory for use of Hydroxychloroquine as prophylactic for COVID-19 infection

The Central government has revised the advisory on the use of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as prophylactic for COVID-19 infection, expanding the use of the medicine for asymptomatic healthcare and frontline workers deployed in non-COVID and COVID areas.

"All asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in containment and treatment of COVID-19 and asymptomatic healthcare workers working in non-COVID hospitals/non-COVID areas of COVID hospitals/blocks," the advisory said.

"Asymptomatic frontline workers, such as surveillance workers deployed in containment zones and paramilitary/police personnel involved in COVID-19 related activities. Asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases," it said. (ANI)