COVID-19: 87 GCRI staffers test positive in 40 days in Guj

Eighty-seven staffers of the Gujarat Cancer Research Institute (GCRI) have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 40 days, its deputy director Pariseema Dave said on Friday. A premier cancer institute jointly managed by the state government and the Gujarat Cancer Society, GCRI, situated in the sprawling campus of the civil hospital in Asarwa here, has been designated as a facility for COVID-19 treatment.

"Over a period of 40 days, 87 of our staff have tested positive for novel coronavirus. They include over 20 doctors, nurses and other staff members. Majority of them were asymptomatic, and found positive after testing. Barring a nurse, everyone who tested positive before 10 days have recovered and been discharged," Dave said. GCRI is a also a regional cancer centre of the Union government getting assistance under National Cancer Control Programme.