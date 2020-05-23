AIIMS mess worker dies of COVID-19: Resident doctors

A mess worker at AIIMS-Delhi has died of COVID-19, the Resident Doctors Association said on Friday, alleging he died because the hostel administration did not take precautionary measures as demanded by it more than a month ago. The association also alleged the hostel superintendent tried to present the death as a "possible cardiac event" and demanded his and the senior warden's resignation.

"A mess worker from RPC canteen died of COVID-19 because the hostel section refused to take precautionary measures as demanded by RDA more than a month ago,” the RDA said in a letter to the AIIMS Director. The association had demanded regular screening and other safety measures like provision of thermal scanner, sanitizer, masks etc. to ensure mess workers are able to work safely.

"These demands have fallen on deaf ears and hence the fatal outcome," it said, requesting the AIIMS administration to provide compensation to the family of the mess worker who was "serving" them during the pandemic. "Hostel superintendent tried to present the death as probable cardiac event in the morning review meeting. RDA AIIMS demands resignation of both Hostel Superintendent and Sr. Warden taking moral responsibility of the same," the letter signed by RDA President Adarsh Pratap Singh and General Secretary Srinivas Rajkumar T read.

They also demanded testing of all mess workers and resident by diligent contact tracing and ensuring such incidence don't repeat. They also sought appointment of a more receptive and resident friendly hostel superintendent and senior warden. "The RDA, AIIMS request the AIIMS administration to provide compensation to the grieving family of the mess worker who was serving us during the pandemic," they said.