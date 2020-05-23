COVID-19: 20 new cases in U'khand, one more dies

Twenty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Saturday in the highest single-day spike in cases so far taking the state's coronavirus tally to 173 while one more person infected with the deadly virus died at AIIMS, Rishikesh. The latest cases were reported from Almora, Champawat, Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi, a state health department bulletin said. Champawat which falls in the green zone reported the highest number of cases at seven followed by Almora and Uttarkashi (three each), Pithoragarh, Nainital, and Dehradun (two each) and Haridwar (one), it said. With migrants returning home in large numbers there has been a sudden rise in the number of cases being reported daily.

Meanwhile, another COVID-19 patient died at AIIMS, Rishikesh late on Friday night with authorities attributing her death to respiratory failure/ carcinoma oesophagus and not coronavirus. This is the second instance of a COVID-19 patient dying in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic. The patient was also suffering from cancer and had undergone an operation recently, COVID-19 nodal officer for corona cases at AIIMS, Rishikesh Madhur Uniyal said. The first COVID-19 patient had died in Uttarakhand on May 1. The 56-year-old woman had been admitted at AIIMS, Rishikesh after a brain stroke. She tested positive for coronavirus after being admitted at the facility and died there a few days later. The state health authorities had attributed her death to ventricular tachycardia secondary to the acute coronary syndrome.