UK PM Johnson gives adviser Cummings his 'full support'Reuters | London | Updated: 23-05-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 21:12 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given his full support to his senior adviser Dominic Cummings after he travelled 400 km (250 miles) to northern England while his wife showed COVID-19 symptoms.
"I can tell you that the PM provides Mr Cummings with his full support," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told reporters.
