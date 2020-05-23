Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police arrest 60 at anti-lockdown demonstrations in Berlin- report

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 23-05-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 21:29 IST
Police arrest 60 at anti-lockdown demonstrations in Berlin- report
Two police officers were slightly injured, the paper added. Berlin police were not immediately available to comment. Image Credit: Needpix.com

Police arrested about 60 protesters on Saturday as part of city-wide demonstrations against restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, German newspaper Tagesspiegel reported. The protesters had violated official guidelines to keep the virus contained, and some had attacked police officials, the newspaper said, citing a police spokesman.

Two police officers were slightly injured, the paper added. Berlin police were not immediately available to comment.

Protests against the measures Chancellor Angela Merkel insists are needed to slow down the coronavirus outbreak have become more vocal and demonstrators have filled the streets of the German capital for the third weekend in a row. The number of confirmed cases in Germany rose by 638 to 177,850, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 42 to 8,216, the data showed.

Merkel, in a podcast published earlier, defended the measures, including social distancing rules, adding she was aware of the concerns some had about how they interfered with their human rights. "Yes, I can understand these concerns," Merkel said. "This virus is an imposition for our democracy."

She still said that lockdown restrictions had been necessary to make sure Germany's health system does not get overstretched, adding this has been achieved so far.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

New York's Cuomo says groups of up to 10 must aim to stay "safe"

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo advised people to exercise good judgment and social distancing when gathering in groups of up to 10 people as allowed in an executive order loosening restrictions issued late on Friday. In his daily briefing o...

Hyderabad airport all set to resume flight operations

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is ready with all safety and precautionary measures as domestic flight operations to begin from May 25 in the country after two months of stoppage due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, officials said o...

Saliva ban can enhance skills of bowlers: Root

England captain Joe Root feels the likely ban on using saliva to shine the ball in the post COVID-19 pandemic world can actually improve the skills of the bowlers, who will have to put more effort to get something out of the pitch. The Anil...

Nationals nix virtual World Series ring ceremony

The Washington Nationals cancelled plans for a virtual World Series ring presentation at the request of the players. The players collectively decided they would prefer to receive their rings when the team could be physically reunited, the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020