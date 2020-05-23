Migrant influx pushing up Rajasthan's COVID-19 cases: Health Minister Raghu Sharma

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Saturday said the arrival of a large number of migrants has pushed up the number of coronavirus cases in the state. He said nearly 1,300 migrants have tested positive in the state in the last week or so.

"After the arrival of nearly eight to 10 lakh migrants in Rajasthan in the last eight to 10 days, the number of coronavirus cases in the state has gone up. Nearly 1,300 migrants have tested positive in 17 districts," Sharma said. He said migrants have to undergo a 14-day institutional or home quarantine after reaching the state.

Sharma said the government has made arrangements for institutional quarantine and those who wish to go for home quarantine are allowed to do so. Those under home quarantine are being monitored. Two of a migrant's neighbours are also asked to monitor that protocol is followed, he added.

Migrants have to furnish a bond stating that they will follow the 14-day quarantine protocol, according to the minister. If they break protocol, they are warned and shifted to an institutional quarantine facility, he said.

Sharma said apart from medical check-ups, arrangements have been made for psychological counselling of migrants to ensure they are not under any kind of stress. As of Saturday, Rajasthan has recorded 6,742 coronavirus cases, according to official data.

The infection has claimed 160 lives in the state, it said..