Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-NBA in talks to resume season at Disney World

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 23:24 IST
NBA-NBA in talks to resume season at Disney World
The NBA playoffs were originally scheduled to begin on April 18 and conclude in June. Image Credit: Flickr

The NBA is in talks with The Walt Disney Company about restarting its suspended season at Disney World in Florida in late July after it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league said on Saturday.

The potential plan would see the league hold games at a single site, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, a sprawling athletic complex inside the Orlando resort that has three arenas, hotels and would allow the league to limit outside exposure. "Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement outlining the plan.

In mid-March, with five weeks remaining in its 82-game schedule, the NBA became the first major North American professional sports league to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic after a player tested positive for the new coronavirus. Since then a number of other NBA players in the 30-team league have tested positive, including former league Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

The NBA playoffs were originally scheduled to begin on April 18 and conclude in June. More than half of the league's teams have re-opened their practice facilities this month under strict conditions and only in places where local and state governments have given them the green light.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

‘Ready’ actor Mohit Baghel dies of cancer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Two Telangana MLAs booked under SC/ST Act

Two MLAs were booked on Saturday under the SC and ST Prevention of Atrocities Act in separate incidents in Telangana, police said. AIMIM MLA Ahmed Balala was booked following a complaint by BJP leader Bangaru Shruti.In her complaint, she ha...

UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in; total now 323

Seventeen more people, including three teenagers, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, pushing the total number of cases in the district to 323, officials said. Seven people were discharged from ...

Saints sign ex-Steelers LB Chickillo

The New Orleans Saints officially signed linebacker Anthony Chickillo. Terms werent disclosed. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis on Saturday confirmed the transaction, which was reported by multiple outlets earlier this week.Chickillo, 2...

Mamata appeals for patience as protests erupt over restoration of normalcy; Army pitches in

Scores of Army personnel were deployed in Kolkata and neighbouring districts of West Bengal on Saturday to help the authorities restore normalcy, even as protests continued against disruption of essential services notwithstanding an appeal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020