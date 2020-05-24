4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, state tally reaches 350
"4 new COVID19 positive confirmed. 2 from Chirang, at Tezpur quarantine centre; 2 from Jorhat with travel history to Chennai," he tweeted.
Notably, out of the total, 286 are active cases in the state. Also, four have lost their lives so far due to the lethal infection and three have migrated. (ANI)
