Left Menu
Development News Edition

Breakthrough study unveils promising drug treatment targets for alcohol-related liver disease

Two promising molecular targets for Alcohol-related liver disease (ALD) drug development, has been uncovered by researchers from the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), in a breakthrough study.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 19:14 IST
Breakthrough study unveils promising drug treatment targets for alcohol-related liver disease
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two promising molecular targets for Alcohol-related liver disease (ALD) drug development, has been uncovered by researchers from the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), in a breakthrough study. ALD is a deadly condition affecting more than 150 million people worldwide with no treatment available besides transplant.

Published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), the research was achieved by combining RNA sequence analysis of patient liver samples with transgenic mouse studies. The team uncovered two key molecular step stones in ALD that may provide targets for drug therapy development - cGAS and Cx32.

"Now that we know the key players in this pathway, we finally have drug targets for treatment development," said Jay Luther, lead author of the study and also the MD, gastroenterologist, and Director of the Mass General Alcohol Liver Center. Researchers already knew that liver cell (hepatocyte) death in ALD is driven by IFN regulatory factor (IRF3). That process also fuels a strong secondary inflammatory response that affects nearby cells and can eventually lead to liver failure.

But scientists have been puzzling over how alcohol activates IRF3 and which pathways amplify the inflammatory signals that make the disease spread throughout the liver. As a result of that process, ALD attacks the liver at a certain point regardless of whether the patient is still drinking alcohol.

"Until now, now we had only a few clues about why the alcohol-related liver disease progresses the way it does, but this research fills in key pieces of the puzzle," noted senior author is Suraj J. Patel, MD, PhD, a research fellow in the Department of Medicine. In their studies, the team analyzed liver cells from patients, with a wide range in degree of disease severity, using RNA-sequencing. Their analysis showed that the level of cGAS expression was related to the degree of disease.

In a study of alcohol-fed mice, they found those animals also had higher expression of the cGAS-IrF3 pathway in liver cells. Meanwhile, mice that were genetically designed to have lower levels of cGAS and IRF3 were less susceptible to ALD. The Mass General-led team determined that cytoplasmic sensor cyclic guanosine monophosphate-adenosine monophosphate (AMP) synthase (cGAS) drives IRF3 activation in both liver cells directly injured by alcohol as well as neighbouring cells.

They also pinpointed connexin 32 (Cx32) as a possible new drug target, as it is a key regulator of cGAS-driven IRF3 activation. "It is very encouraging to see that we now have evidence-based targets for drug development for ALD," added Luther. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

BCCI vs ICC tax issue: Exemptions unlikely as per Govt rule, global body cites 'promised timeline'

Tax exemption for future global cricket events in India has once again become a bone of contention between the BCCI and ICC as the former gears up to host the 2021 T20 World Cup and 50-over showpiece event in 2023. The ICC and BCCI have...

10K people returned from red zones to Hamirpur having maximum COVID-19 cases in HP

As many as 10,000 people have returned in the last four weeks from red zones to Hamirpur district, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh. Over 16,000 people returned from other states to Hamirpur district betwee...

Mumbai airport will handle 50 domestic flights per day and Hyderabad airport to handle 20 domestic flights per day from Monday: Officials.

Mumbai airport will handle 50 domestic flights per day and Hyderabad airport to handle 20 domestic flights per day from Monday Officials....

21 new COVID cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, total 345

Twenty-one more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, pushing the number of cases in the district to 345, officials said. Also, nine people were discharged from hospitals after recovery, whil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020