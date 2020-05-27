Moscow stands ready to ease some coronavirus measures from June 1

Moscow stands ready to ease some coronavirus measures from June 1Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:40 IST
Moscow is ready to resume non-food trade and allow dry-cleaners and repair shops to open from June 1, as it eases its coronavirus-related lockdown, the city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin told President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
Russia said on Wednesday its nationwide death toll from the novel coronavirus stood at 3,968 and its overall case tally had reached 370,680.
