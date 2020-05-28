Left Menu
Development News Edition

Closed borders give rise to new wave of trafficking in Cambodia

Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 28-05-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 17:03 IST
Closed borders give rise to new wave of trafficking in Cambodia
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@SophengCheang)

Cambodia is facing a new wave of human trafficking as desperate workers use illegal means to cross closed borders in the hope of finding work in Thailand, officials have warned.

About 90,000 Cambodians returned from Thailand before borders were shut in March to stem the spread of the coronavirus and people smugglers are now helping them find their way back, said the government's anti-trafficking czar Chou Bun Eng. "Those who cross the border are breaking the law, but the traffickers, who collude with private firms in Thailand, are even more to blame," she told journalists on Wednesday.

Interior Minister Sar Kheng said military and police stationed near the border were on high alert. More than 2 million Cambodians - about half of them undocumented - are thought to be working in Thailand, mostly in the agriculture, fisheries, and production sectors, which have been plagued by reports of slavery and labor abuse.

With borders still closed to the public and regular avenues of recruitment shut down, "local brokers" are exploiting a section of the population that is drowning in debt and becoming increasingly desperate, human rights groups said. "The brokers, they know the illegal channels, they have the networks on both sides of the border - this is a golden opportunity for them," said Dy Thehoya, senior program officer at the Center for Alliance of Labor and Human Rights.

"Sometimes they have jobs to offer, and sometimes they don't. Either way, as soon as migrants step over the border without proper documents, they are completely vulnerable." Once in Thailand, Cambodians can be exploited by brokers and employers, who charge exorbitant prices for transport, documents, and job placement. Many become trapped in debt bondage.

Nguon Ratanak, governor of northeastern Battambang province, which borders Thailand, said two Cambodian "masterminds" were arrested this week, giving no further details. Those crossing the border illegally were responding to an urgent demand for farm labor in Thailand, he said.

Kristin Parco, who heads the United Nations migration agency in Cambodia, said the need to service ballooning debt was the primary factor pushing Cambodians into unsafe migration. At about $3,800, Cambodia's average microloan debt per borrower is the highest in the world, and more than double the average annual salary. "It's the same reason they migrated in the first place," Parco said.

Cambodia made 229 human trafficking-related arrests in 2019, the government's anti-trafficking agency announced this week, up slightly from 224 the previous year. In the same period, 456 people were freed from slavery in Cambodia, up from 230, while 290 were rescued from overseas, mostly from forced marriages in China.

Cambodia was downgraded last year to the lowest ranking in the United States' annual trafficking report, meaning that it must demonstrate improvements or face economic sanctions.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. investigators pursue 'robust' probe of Minneapolis black man's death

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday it had made an investigation into police involvement in the death of George Floyd a top priority, after a second day of violent protests in Minneapolis over the unarmed black mans death. Exper...

HC directs shifting of 955 Markaz attendee foreigners from quarantine centres to alternate places

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed that 955 foreign nationals, who had participated in the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz event during the COVID-19 lockdown, be shifted from institutional quarantine centres to nine alternat...

Pulwama-type attack averted, JK Police seizes car laden with 45 kg explosives

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday averted a 2019 Pulwama-type attack when they chased and seized a car laden with about 45 kg of explosives in the south Kashmir district, officials said. Inspector General of Police Kashmir range Vijay Ku...

Canada's Huawei extradition ruling could unleash more Chinese backlash

A Canadian court ruling that could permit the extradition of a senior Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive to the United States leaves Canada vulnerable to further retaliation from Beijing, analysts said.Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020