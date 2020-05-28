Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citigroup looks to return some staff to NY headquarters over the summer - Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 21:13 IST
Citigroup looks to return some staff to NY headquarters over the summer - Bloomberg News

Citigroup Inc looks to return a small number of staff to its New York headquarters in July or possibly August, with workers reentering its London offices possibly even earlier, Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat told Bloomberg News in an interview https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-05-28/citi-s-corbat-maps-out-june-july-reopening-amid-commuting-fear.

Corbat said on Thursday the return will be "granular, site-by-site and within those sites, job-by-job", adding that sometime in July or possibly August is when the bank hopes to return about 5% of some 12,000 employees at Citigroup's main building in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood. Staff returning to work will begin next month at the Canary Wharf complex in London, he added.

"The return of our colleagues to our sites will vary depending on local conditions and be driven by data, not dates," Citi spokeswoman Jennifer Lowney said in a statement. "We anticipate a slow and measured reentry once local conditions permit, beginning with only a small number of colleagues who have a clear and compelling need to operate from a given location," the spokeswoman added.

Corbat told Bloomberg that he does not envision a "virtual bank", but he was considering less business travel. Goldman Sachs President John Waldron said on Wednesday the bank plans to reopen its New York and London offices to a small, "core group" of global markets and strategy employees in the coming weeks.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Blackburn captain and two Fulham players test positive for virus

Blackburn captain Elliott Bennett and two unnamed Fulham players have tested positive for coronavirus, the Championship clubs announced on Thursday. The English Football League said tests were carried out on 1,030 players and staff between ...

White House won't issue economic projections this summer

The White House will not release its official midyear economic update this summer, declining to put its stamp on data documenting the plunge into recession during the coronavirus pandemic and avoiding going on record with a prediction about...

Punjab police ropes in IT expert Dhruv Singhal to fight crime

The Punjab police on Thursday said it has appointed IT expert Dhruv Singhal as its chief technology officer with the mandate of leveraging technology in combating all kinds of crime, including terror acts and cybercrime. With the concur...

147 Indians flown to Jaipur from Kazakhstan

A third flight from Kazakhstan carrying 147 passengers on board arrived in Jaipur on Thursday under the Centres mega evacuation mission amid the coronavirus-forced lockdown, an official said. As many as 618 Rajasthan natives have reached Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020