US: 50 aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, 'not nearly enough'

The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that 50 aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, describing this as "not nearly enough," and said it believed more could be done to help U.S. citizens leave the embattled coastal enclave.

"We've seen 50 trucks enter Gaza on May 12. This is not nearly enough," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said of aid flows since Israel seized the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip on May 7. Israel invaded Gaza after Hamas-led gunmen rampaged through Israeli communities near the enclave on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. (Reporting By Daphne Psaledakis and David Ljunggren; Writing by Arshad Mohammed)

